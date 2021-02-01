The Young and the Restless' Donny Boaz Announces Surprise Exit: Chance Is 'Just Not Going to Be There Anymore'

RELATED STORIES 27 TV Characters Who Disappeared Without a Trace, From Friends to Grey's

Monday will mark Donny Boaz‘s last day in Genoa City: The Young and the Restless actor, who has played Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV since 2019, announced on Sunday that he’s leaving the soap opera, with his final episode airing Feb. 1 (aka today).

“Sad news: [Monday]… as of now, will be my last air date on The Young and the Restless,” Boaz wrote in an Instagram post. “Here’s what I know… I was told that Chance is NOT being replaced or killed off. He’s just not gonna be there anymore. Overall, I am grateful and thankful for this amazing opportunity.”

In Boaz’s original caption (via our sister site Soaps.com), he suggested he was not leaving the CBS sudser of his own volition, writing, “I’d love to say that this was my choice, that I’ve booked the next big project and [am] leaving of my own accord… but that wouldn’t be the truth.” But the caption appears to have been edited since Boaz first published it, also eliminating his sentiment that “I invested a year of my life into a storyline and didn’t get to see it through.”

After thanking The Young and the Restless‘ cast, crew and fans, Boaz gave a special shout-out to co-star Melissa Ordway, who plays Chance’s wife, Abby.

“I know I said I wanted us to be the greatest daytime TV couple ever,” Boaz wrote to Ordway. “I aimed high, I’m sorry we didn’t get to see it through. Working with you has been my absolute pleasure and I can easily say that you are one of the greatest actresses I’ve ever had the privilege to work with. You deserve an Emmy… this year.”

Including his unexpected swan song on Monday, Boaz has appeared in more than 100 episodes of The Young and the Restless. His credits also include P-Valley, NCIS: New Orleans and Six.