Marilyn Manson Dropped From American Gods, Creepshow Following Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

Rocker Marilyn Manson will no longer appear in upcoming episodes of Starz’s American Gods and Shudder’s Creepshow, following allegations of abuse made by actress Evan Rachel Wood and several other women.

Manson has appeared as Johan in two Season 3 episodes of American Gods so far, but an appearance in a future episode has now been nixed, a network spokesperson tells our sister site Deadline: “Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse.”

In addition, the Season 2 segment of Creepshow in which Manson was set to be featured “will be replaced and not air,” according to a statement received by The Hollywood Reporter.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

In addition to having his American Gods and Creepshow roles pulled, Manson has also been dropped by record label Loma Vista.

Though he is primarily known for his music, Manson has acted in several TV shows during his career, holding down recurring roles on WGN America’s Salem and FX’s Sons of Anarchy.