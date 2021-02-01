Legacies Sneak Peek: Everyone Wants to Play Damon in the Salvatore School's Vampire Diaries Musical

More than a decade after Ian Somerhalder landed the role of Damon Salvatore, a new crop of hopefuls are vying to take over the part — albeit for their school’s Vampire Diaries-inspired musical.

Thursday’s episode of Legacies (The CW, 9/8c) lifts the curtain on Salvatore: The Musical, a song-and-dance retelling of the founding of the Salvatore School. As the fledgling production’s writer and director, Landon holds auditions to fill iconic roles like Elena Gilbert, Stefan Salvatore and Caroline Forbes.

But as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, there’s only one character anyone seems to want to play. Watch:

–

If you’ve seen any of the promotional material for the episode, you already know that Kaleb lands the role of Damon, but his fellow thespians aren’t going to let him have it without a fight. (Hey, Wade’s classmates were wrong about him being a fairy, so maybe they’re also wrong about his grasp of Damon. And good for Landon for at least considering gender-blind casting.)

As previously revealed, the remaining lead roles are played by Josie (as Elena), Lizzie (as Caroline) and Jed (as Stefan). But while the rest of the school is excited for the show to begin, Hope purposely distances herself from the musical mayhem.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Legacies‘ next musical episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.