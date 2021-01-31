SNL: John Krasinski, Others Sing Lost Lyrics to Bridgerton, Queen's Gambit, Mandalorian, Office and More Themes

RELATED STORIES SNL Season 46: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, From Worst to Best

SNL Season 46: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, From Worst to Best SNL Video: John Krasinski Is Tom Brady, Cecily Strong Is Marjorie Taylor Greene in 'What Still Works?' Cold Open

Looks like the next edition of Now That’s What I Call Music is going to be a must-have for TV fans.

In a riff of the popular NOW music franchise, SNL delivered its own version entitled, Now That’s What I Call Theme Songs Sung by Stars, allowing myriad series leads (or facsimile thereof) to perform original lyrics to some of TV’s most classic tracks (watch the full clip below).

The short began with Chloe Fineman giving us her best Nicole Kidman, as she crooned The Undoing‘s opening tune, “Dream a Little Dream of Me.” (“Did you notice my coat?” she asks.) From there we were served new renditions of the songs from Bridgerton (by way of Lady Whistledown aka Julie Andrews), The Mandalorian, The Queen’s Gambit, Succession and more, as Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Beck Bennett, Melissa Villaseñor, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat and all stepped in to exercise their vocal talents.

But in the clip’s final hurrah, first-time host John Krasinski sang the “long-lost lyrics” to The Office‘s theme song, which began with a whole lot of “Scrantons.” He then did Dunder Mifflin proud, singing alongside the actual opening credits, which basically turned into a narration of the accompanying video (“That’s a calculator!”).

That wasn’t the night’s only fun tidbit for Office fans. In Krasinski’s opening monologue, he was consistently interrupted by “Office fans” Kenan Thompson, Moffat, Davidson and Ego Nwodim, who neglected to ask any real questions but rather used it as a chance to repeatedly call the actor “Jim.” The bit culminated in a kiss between “Jim and Pam,” with SNL‘s own Pete Davidson subbing in for Jenna Fischer. (Watch that full monologue here.)

What was your favorite skit from SNL‘s return? Grade the episode in the poll below, then tell us your thoughts in the comments!