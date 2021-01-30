The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 31

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix

What's New on Netflix Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 15 premieres (including Katherine Heigl’s Firefly Lane, Hayley Atwell’s Long Song and Zendaya’s Malcolm & Marie), six season finales (including The Expanse and Weakest Link) and so much more (including 9-1-1‘s first crossover with spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31

6 pm Axios Season 4 premiere (HBO)

8 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire winter finale (ABC)

9 pm Card Sharks winter finale (ABC)

9 pm The Lady and the Dale docuseries premiere (HBO; two episodes)

9 pm The Long Song limited series Stateside premiere (PBS)

11 pm Desus & Mero Season 3 premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1

9 pm 9-1-1/9-1-1: Lone Star crossover episode (Fox)

9 pm All American Stories special No. 2 (The CW)

10 pm The Investigation docuseries Stateside premiere (HBO)

10 pm Weakest Link Season 1 finale (NBC)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

3 am Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Fake Famous documentary premiere (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3

3 am The Expanse Season 5 finale (Amazon Prime)

3 am Firefly Lane series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Super Bowl Greatest Commercials special (CBS)

10 pm The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 1 finale (Bravo)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4

3 am Esme & Roy Season 2 finale (HBO Max)

3 am Selena + Chef Season 2 finale (HBO Max; three episodes)

9 pm Summer House Season 5 premiere (Bravo)

10 pm Impractical Jokers Season 9 premiere (truTV)

10 pm Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 broadcast finale (CBS)

10:30 pm Fast Foodies series premiere (truTV)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5

3 am Bliss film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Earwig and the Witch film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Malcolm & Marie film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Snoopy Show series premiere (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6

9 pm NFL Honors (CBS)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.