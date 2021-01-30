Ratings: SmackDown Tops in Demo, Blue Bloods Rerun Cops Most Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, holding steady week-to-week and leading the night in the demo (with ABC’s Shark Tank and CBS’ drama trifecta all in rerun mode). 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

CBS’ Blue Bloods repeat, meanwhile, copped Friday’s largest audience, with 4.3 million total viewers.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The newly renewed The Blacklist (3.3 mil/0.4) matched last week’s winter premiere numbers.

THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1.1 mil/0.2) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (826K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

