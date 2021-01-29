The Oval's FLOTUS Is Out for Blood in Explosive Season 2 Trailer — First Look

When Tyler Perry’s The Oval returns for Season 2, the First Lady is done mincing words with her husband’s latest mistress. “Pack up your things and leave this place,” she says. “Or I will have your body cut up into little pieces and mailed to your mother.”

And that isn’t even the craziest thing that goes down in the BET drama’s newest trailer, of which TVLine has an exclusive first look. Check it out below:

–

Other eyebrow-raising moments include Diane telling someone that she has “a witness that can bring down this entire administration”; Lilly confiding in Bobby about President Franklin’s dark secret; and an incredibly tense interaction between Jason and his grandmother on a private plane. (Don’t worry, it doesn’t involve him touching himself. Not this time.)

The Oval kicks off its 22-episode second season on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 10:30/9:30c, following the television debut of Madea’s Farewell Play, which airs at 8 pm. Subsequent episodes of The Oval will air Tuesdays at 9 pm, beginning Feb. 23.

The show’s ensemble cast includes Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett and Derek A. Dixon.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at The Oval‘s second season, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.