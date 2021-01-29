Kate & Allie Reboot Eyed at NBC

RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam Season 3 Premiere Date Is (Finally!) Set at NBC

Everything old is new again — literally, everything. To wit: NBC is developing a reboot of the classic CBS sitcom Kate & Allie.

The project, which has received a “put pilot”* order at the network, is being billed as an updated take on the ’80s original about two best friends raising their kids together in one household. They’re “like sister wives, only they don’t have to pretend to love the same man with bad hair,” the logline reads. “Through their unconventional arrangement, the two prove romance isn’t necessary to be a successful woman and mother.”

* A “put pilot” has a greater likelihood of “going to series,” as there is a significant financial penalty if it does not.

Erica Oyama (Fresh Off the Boat) penned the pilot script and will serve as an EP alongside Nahnatchka Khan, Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Jen Carreras, Peter Principato, Brian Dobbins, Howard T. Owens and Gregory Lipstone.

OG Kate & Allie starred Susan Saint James and Jane Curtin and aired on CBS from 1984 to 1989, running six seasons in total.