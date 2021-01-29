TVLine Items: Hathaway/Leto Apple Series, Lucifer Star Suits Up and More

Talk about a star-studded WeWorkplace: Apple TV+ has given a series order to WeCrashed, a limited series starring Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.

Based on the podcast of the same name, the drama explores “the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible,” per the official synopsis. Lee Eisenberg (Little America) and Drew Crevello (The Long Dark) will serve as showrunners, with John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us) directing.

Although Hathaway and Leto are best known for their film roles these days, they’re no strangers to TV: Hathaway got her start as an actress in Fox’s short-lived drama Get Real, but more recently appeared in Amazon Prime’s anthology series Modern Love. Leto, of course, played teenage heartthrob Jordan Catalano on My So-Called Life.

* Disney Channel has ordered the live-action superhero comedy series Ultra Violet & Blue Demon, starring legendary luchador and professional wrestler Blue Demon Jr. as a version of himself and Scarlett Estevez (Bunk’d, Lucifer) as Ultra Violet.

* A trio of Puppy Bowl specials will unspool ahead of the main event on Sunday, Feb. 7: Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Games (streaming Saturday, Feb. 6, exclusively on Discovery+), Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Best in Show (Saturday, Feb. 6 on Discovery+ and on Animal Planet at 11 pm) and Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Puppy Bowl Nation (Saturday, Feb. 6 on Discovery+ and Sunday, Feb. 7 at 11 am on Animal Planet).

* The HBO Max pilot Verbatim, about the 2019 college admissions scandal, has added the following actors to its cast, per our sister site Variety: Sara Gilbert (The Conners), Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital), Leland Orser (Berlin Station), Lyriq Bent (She’s Gotta Have It, Rookie Blue), Tate Donovan (Damages, The O.C.), J.R. Cacia (Dynasty) and Kevin Dunn (Veep).

