The Unicorn Sneak Peek: Will Shannon 'Walk of Shame' Past Wade's Kids?

This week on The Unicorn, a sleepover begets overthinking, when Shannon spends the night at Wade’s.

In tonight’s episode, titled “Overnight Sensation” and airing at 9:30/8:30c on CBS, Wade (played by Walton Goggins) wants to invite Shannon (Natalie Zea) to spend the night, but first he needs to figure out how to discuss it with Natalie and Grace (Makenzie Moss and Ruby Jay).

But maybe the grown-ups should have spent a bit more time thinking about wardrobe, because in the exclusive sneak peek below, Shannon is at a loss for what to wear (besides just one of Wade’s dress shirts) when heading down to the kitchen.

Press play below to watch Shannon freak out more than a bit about pulling a “skank move” in front of the savvy girls.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Ben (Omar Miller) becomes jealous of all the attention Michelle (Maya Lynne Robinson) is giving to her school work and study group.

As announced by CBS this week at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, The Unicorn will wrap its sophomore run by April 1, at which time the new comedy United States of Al — from prolific producer Chuck Lorre (Young Sheldon, B Positive, Mom) — will make its bow in the time slot.

