TVLine Items: Kardashians' Final E! Promo, Good Trouble Trailer and More

It’s the end of an era at E!: Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ 20th and final season will premiere Thursday, March 18 at 8/7c, it was announced on Thursday. Additionally, the cable network released a nostalgic, tear-filled promo for the show’s swan song:

As previously reported, the Kardashian/Jenner clan — Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie — have signed a multi-year deal to create content exclusively for Hulu in the U.S. (and on Star internationally). Their first program is slated to debut in late 2021.

* City on a Hill, starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, will return for Season 2 on Sunday, March 28 at 10 pm on Showtime, after which it will move to 9 pm, beginning April 18.

* Tim Robbins (Castle Rock) will star opposite Leslie Mann in the Amazon thriller The Power, replacing Rainn Wilson, who became unavailable due to coronavirus-related scheduling delays, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Omari Hardwick (Power), Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World) and Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones) have joined the Netflix thriller Pieces of Her, starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote, per Deadline.

* Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.

* Freeform has released a trailer for Good Trouble Season 3, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10 pm:

