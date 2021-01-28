GLAAD Media Awards: Harley Quinn, Umbrella Academy and Saved by the Bell Among First-Time Nominees

RELATED STORIES Shonda Rhimes: Being the Only Straight EP Singled Out by GLAAD 'Is Not OK,' Points to Diversity Problem

Nominees have been announced for this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, which acknowledge the fairness, accuracy, inclusiveness, boldness, originality, impact and overall quality of LGBTQ representations in the media.

Josie Totah (of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell), D.J. “Shangela” Pierce (HBO’s We’re Here), and Jonathan Bennett (Hallmark Channel’s The Christmas House) announced the nominees on GLAAD’s TikTok page. This year’s award ceremony will be held (virtually) in April.

Netflix ostensibly led the “TV” pack with 26 total nominees, though many of its contenders landed in film categories. HBO Max collected nine nominations, followed by HBO, Amazon and Hulu (which nabbed four each). Among broadcast networks, only ABC and NBC earned nods, with two each.

DC Universe/HBO Max’s Harley Quinn, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and Peacock’s Saved by the Bell were among this year’s first-time contenders.

Scroll down for a list of (mostly) TV nominees.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Twenties (BET)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

P-Valley (Starz)

Ratched (Netflix)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Vida (Starz)

The Wilds (Amazon Prime)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Outstanding TV-Movie

Alice Júnior (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

The Christmas House (Hallmark Channel)

The Christmas Setup (Lifetime)

Dashing in December (Paramount Network)

La Leyenda Negra (HBO Latino/HBO Max)

The Thing About Harry (Freeform)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Studios)

Unpregnant (HBO Max)

Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Hollywood (Netflix)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Outstanding Reality Program

Deaf U (Netflix)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

DuckTales, “Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks” (Disney XD)

Clifford the Big Red Dog, “Dogbot” (PBS)

Fancy Nancy, “Nancy Plays Dress Up” (Disney Junior)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max)

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

Kipo and The Age of the Wonderbeasts (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

The Baby-Sitters Club, “Mary Anne Saves the Day” (Netflix)

Adventure Time: Distant Lands, “Obsidian” (HBO Max)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “Andy Cohen Calls for Change So He Can Donate His Plasma” (Bravo)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, “Black Trans Lives Matter” (TBS)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, “Emily’s Coming Out Story” (Facebook Watch)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Laverne Cox – Exploring Trans Representation with Disclosure” (Comedy Central)

A Little Late With Lilly Singh, “Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality” (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson: “Black Trans Activists on Being the ‘Blueprint for the Struggle for Black Freedom'” (MSNBC)

Good Morning America: “Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter” (ABC)

ABC News Prime: “Faith, Foster Care and LGBTQ Rights Collide in Supreme Court” (ABC News Live)

State of the Union: “One-on-One with Transportation Secretary Nominee Pete Buttigieg” (CNN)

“Trans and Non-Binary People Face Voting Barriers Ahead of 2020 Election” (CBSN)

Outstanding TV Journalism (Long-Form)

ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall (ABC)

The Deciders (CBS)

Pride and Protest: Being Black and Queer in America in 2020 (NBC News NOW)

Pride on ABC News Live: The Landmark Decision (ABC News Live)

Prideland (PBS)

Outstanding Film (Wide Release)

Happiest Season (Hulu)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

The Prom (Netflix)

The Craft: Legacy (Sony Pictures)

Outstanding Film (Limited Release)

The Boys in the Band (Netflix)

The Half of It (Netflix)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Lingua Franca (ARRAY/Netflix)

Ammonite (NEON)

And Then We Danced (Music Box Films)

I Carry You With Me (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kajillionaire (Focus Features)

Monsoon (Strand Releasing)

The True Adventures of Wolfboy (Vertical Entertainment)

Outstanding Documentary

Circus of Books (Netflix)

Disclosure (Netflix)

Equal (HBO Max)

Howard (Disney+)

Mucho Mucho Amor (Netflix)

We Are The Radical Monarchs (PBS POV)

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)

Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

For They Know Not What They Do (First Run Features)

Scream, Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street (Virgil FIlms/Shudder)

Additionally, non-competitive Special Recognition honors were given to eight media projects, including After Forever (Amazon Prime Video), Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast, the Happiest Season soundtrack, Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles reunion special, Pixar’s Out, YouTube’s Razor Tongue, Little America‘s episode “The Son” (Apple TV+), and “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma),” a song by the Latin Grammy Award-winning duo Jesse & Joy.