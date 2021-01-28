George Clooney to Reboot Buck Rogers — But Will He Also Star in Series?

RELATED STORIES The Conners Premiere: The Story Behind That George Clooney 'Cameo'

George Clooney is looking to update Buck Rogers for the 21st century.

The movie star, along with producing partner Grant Heslov, is set to executive-produce for Legendary a limited TV series about the iconic sci-fi character, who — one way or another, depending on which take you’ve read/watched — gets trapped in suspended animation for some 500 years, eventually waking up in the 25th century.

Brian K. Vaughan, whose writing credits include episodes of Lost and Under the Dome, plus the comic book series Y the Last Man, will pen the series. No network is yet attached.

Amid reports that Clooney is considering the project as also a starring vehicle, the actor’s rep told our sister ste Variety that is not the case.

The best known live-action incarnation of the time-displaced hero, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, originated in 1979 as a cinematic release that got ordered to series, and ran from September 1979 to April 1981. The oft-campy series starred Gil Gerard as the titular space captain, while the cast also included Erin Gray as Colonel Wilma Deering [dreamy sigh] and Tim O’Connor as Dr. Elias Huer. The great Mel Blanc, meanwhile, voiced the whimsical robot sidekick Twiki (biddi-biddi-biddi).

