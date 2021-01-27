The Bold Type Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Freeform

Jane, Kat and Sutton will reconvene in the fashion closet one last time. Freeform has renewed the fashion-magazine drama The Bold Type for a fifth and final season, airing later this year, TVLine has learned.

Additionally, it was revealed that Nikohl Boosheri will reprise her role as Kat’s ex-girlfriend Adena for multiple episodes later in the season. Watch an announcement video below, then scroll down to keep reading:

The show’s final run finds the trio of friends “on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world,” per the official synopsis. “Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.”

Season 4 wrapped up on July 16, 2020, two episodes short of its 18-episode order as a result of the coronavirus production shutdown. In the defacto season finale, Sutton ventured home for comfort after her husband Richard left her, but instead found several bottles of booze in her alcoholic mother’s fridge. Then while drunkenly drowning her sorrows, Sutton hooked up with her married ex-boyfriend. Elsewhere, Kat texted Eva that things between them were too complicated to continue, while Jane challenged Jacqueline’s decision to squash an inappropriate workplace story.

Looking ahead at Season 5, showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser previously told TVLine, “I feel like The Bold Type always comments on what’s going on in the world, and we don’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations. There’s a real opportunity for The Bold Type to dig deeper and to explore more stories with more women of color and various backgrounds, and to really challenge what conversations are being had today. [That’s] something really interesting that if we’re so lucky to explore, we would really go there.” (For more scoop on what’s in store, check out our finale post mortem with Hauser.)

“The Bold Type is a brand-defining show for Freeform. It’s been refreshing, relatable and fun to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton lean on their friendship to navigate the complexities of modern life,” Freeform President Tara Duncan said in a statement. “It’s one of my favorite shows, and I am proud that we are giving the series the sendoff Wendy, the incredible cast and crew, and the beloved fans all deserve.”

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. Hit the comments with your reactions!