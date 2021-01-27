Shrill to End With Season 3 on Hulu

Breaking news at the Weekly Thorn: Hulu’s Shrill is coming to an end.

The Aidy Bryant-led comedy series will wrap with its third season, premiering sometime this spring, the streamer shared on Wednesday. Shrill‘s final season will consist of eight episodes, matching the Season 2 count.

Based on Lindy West’s 2016 book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, the series — which Bryant also co-created with West and Alexandra Rushfield — stars the Saturday Night Live comedian as Annie Easton, an overweight young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body. While trying to start her career as a writer, she juggles bad boyfriends, a sick parent and a perfectionist boss.

Season 2, which was released back in January 2020, concluded with Annie at last ending things with on-again-off-again boyfriend Ryan (People of Earth‘s Luka Jones), promising her toxic ex that she’d be moving on from him and dating other men. TV Shows Ending in 2021

Per our sister site Variety, production on Season 3 — which kept Bryant from appearing in most of SNL‘s Season 46 episodes thus far — has concluded.

And Shrill is one of more than 30 series that plan to wrap up this year, along with other streaming titles like Netflix’s Dead to Me and Amazon’s The Expanse; scroll through the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see the full list of shows ending in 2021.

