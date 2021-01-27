LaMonica Garrett Among 14 Additions to OWN's Delilah Legal Drama

RELATED STORIES Queen Sugar Grapples With #BLM, Pandemic and More in Season 5 Trailer

Queen Sugar Grapples With #BLM, Pandemic and More in Season 5 Trailer The Haves and the Have Nots' 10 Most Unforgettable Characters Ever, Ranked: The Good, the Bad and the Even Worse!

OWN’s new legal drama, Delilah, has retained no fewer than 14 series regulars and recurring players.

From Greenleaf creator Craig Wright, who serves as executive producer along with Charles Randolph-Wright and Oprah Winfrey, Delilah stars Maahra Hill as a lawyer who left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle, so she could make raising her kids her No. 1 priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised.

In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus, Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend Tamara in court for the first time.

Newly announced series regulars include Kelly Jacobs and Braelyn Rankins as Delilah’s kids Maia and Marcus, plus Khalil Johnson as nephew Dion.

Recurring cast members, meanwhile, includes Arrowverse alum LaMonica Garrett as Casey, the highly eligible Deputy Mayor of Charlotte; Lyriq Bent (She’s Gotta Have It) as Gordon, Delilah’s ex-husband and the father of their kids; Michael Curiel (Sistas) as Jamal, Casey’s handsome and single best friend; and Nigel Gibbs (General Hospital) as Wes, the Chief of Police.

Also recurring are Candace B. Harris (The Single Life) as Dion’s mother, Christine; Joe Holt (Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Mace, a private investigator and one of Delilah’s best friends; Saycon Sengbloh (Scandal) as Delilah’s estranged friend Leah; Amanda Tavarez (Cake: The Series) as Gordon’s girlfriend Katya; Joseph Callender, Leonard Harmon and Gray Hawks.