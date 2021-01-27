Jamie Dornan to Lead Bourne Identity-Like Thriller Series for HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Godzilla vs. Kong: Watch Legendary Monsters Collide in Fierce First Trailer, Ahead of HBO Max Premiere

Jamie Dornan will play an amnesic man being hunted by bad guys in The Tourist, a limited series being co-produced by HBO Max, BBC One and Australia’s Stan.

Penned by Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures, the six-episode limited series stars Dornan (you say Fifty Shades, I say Once Upon a Time) as a British man who finds himself in “the glowing red heart of the Australian outback,” pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt but somehow alive — except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

Additionally, Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable) has been cast as Helen Chambers, a fledgling Probationary Constable; Shalom Brune-Franklin (Cursed) will play Luci, a waitress who’s swept into The Man’s journey for answers; and Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) will play Agent Smith Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, who leads Major Crime for the state police.

“Harry and Jack’s talents are as vast as the Australian outback, and this thriller will leave viewers on the edge of their seat piecing together the puzzle,” HBO Max international originals SVP Jeniffer Kim said in a statement. “We are delighted to have Jamie, Danielle, Hugo and Shalom join the cast for this compelling addition to our slate of international original series.”