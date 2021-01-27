Fear the Walking Dead Sets Return Date, Adds John Glover and Two Others

It… is… on. Well, at least on the way. Almost five months after AMC aired its midseason finale, Fear the Walking Dead will return with the back half of Season 6 on Sunday, April 11 (at 9/8c), the cable network announced Wednesday.

Not only that, but as our embattled protagonists prepare to take on the nefarious Virginia and her Rangers, three new players will be entering the fray, a trio played by John Glover (late of The Good Wife), Nick Stahl (Carnivale) and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary). In addition, one of the nine remaining episodes — lucky No. 13 — will be directed by Aisha Tyler, the Criminal Minds alum who’s already helmed installments of her former series and Roswell, New Mexico.

Per the show’s official logline, “As Morgan’s bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls.”

In other words, the lot of ’em are on a collision course. “The second half of Season 6 reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides,” AMC continues, “they discover the meaning of ‘The End Is the Beginning’” — the unnerving message that, you’ll recall, has been spray-painted all over the place throughout the season. Could it have something to do with the fact that the show has already been renewed for Season 7?

What do you think it means, Fear mongers? And who do you think will/won’t survive the upcoming fracas with Virginia & Co.? Hit the comments.