Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla Spinoff Casts Sabrina's Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson

Vikings: Valhalla — the Vikings offshoot that will not air on History or even Amazon Prime but Netflix (TV is so complicated anymore!) — has announced its first wave of casting.

Touted as an “all-new exploration of the spectacularly epic Vikings saga,” Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. “These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world,” reads the synopsis.

Sam Corlett, fresh off a run as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Caliban/Prince of Hell, has been cast as Leif Eriksson, while Frida Gustavsson (Dröm) will play Freydis Eriksdotter and Leo Suter (Victoria) will fill the role of Harald Sigurdsson.

The drama’s first castings also include Jóhannes Jóhannesson (Cursed) as Harald’s older brother Olaf; Bradley Freegard (Keeping Faith) as Denmark’s King Canute; Laura Berlin (Einstein) as the ambitious and wealthy Emma of Normandy; David Oakes (Victoria) as Earl Godwin, chief counsellor to the King of England; and Caroline Henderson (Christmas Star) as Kattegat leader/Freydis’ mentor Jarl Haakon.