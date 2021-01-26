TVLine Items: Modern Family's Two New Homes, Tehran Renewed and More

The Modern Family brood has two new homesteads: The ABC sitcom will be available to Hulu and Peacock subscribers beginning Wednesday, Feb. 3, the streaming services announced on Tuesday.

As part of the unprecedented multi-year agreement, both Hulu and Peacock will be the dedicated subscription streaming homes to all 250 episodes, spanning 11 seasons. (Peacock’s free tier will only offer 12 total episodes; the paid tiers get you everything.) This also marks the first time the entire Emmy-winning series will be available on a subscription VOD platform in the U.S.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Apple TV+ has renewed the Israeli espionage thriller Tehran for Season 2.

* Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) will recur on ABC’s upcoming drama Rebel as an edgy, somewhat bitter university professor whose help Rebel (played by Katey Sagal) seeks out, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Michael Stahl-David (Almost Family, Narcos) has joined CBS’ medical drama pilot Good Sam, starring Chicago P.D. vet Sophia Bush, per Deadline. The actor will play “a cocky resident with half the experience but twice the confidence of the other residents, all who outrank him.”

* The CW will air the special People Presents: Harry & Meghan’s American Dream on Tuesday, March 30 at 9/8c, while People Presents: William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary is slated for Thursday, April 29 at 8 pm.

* Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?