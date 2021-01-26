Yellowstone's Jen Landon Cops Role on FBI: Most Wanted — Get Details

RELATED STORIES Sunday Ratings: FBI Enjoys Big NFL Boost

Yellowstone scene stealer Jen Landon is saddling up for a brand-new role, on FBI: Most Wanted.

TVLine has learned that Landon is set to recur on CBS’ sophomore procedural as Sarah Allen, a horse riding instructor who will work with Special Agent Jess LaCroix’s daughter, Tali (played by Yaya Gosselin).

TVLine also hears that Sarah in turn is poised to become a prospective love interest for Julian McMahon’s widowed Jess.

In addition to her aforementioned Yellowstone Season 3 debut as Teeter (which earned her a TVLine Scene Stealer superlative), Landon’s previous credits include Animal Kingdom, Banshee, The Young and the Restless and As the World Turns (where she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress three years in a row). She also has guest-starred in episodes of The Orville, The Resident and Chicago Med.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10/9c. In this week’s episode, after a rogue militia group opens fire on several teenagers crossing the Canadian border into the U.S., the team races to find the ringleader and his final target. Also, Jess’ relationship with his father, Byron (played by Terry O’Quinn), reaches a breaking point.

