Ginny & Georgia Trailer: It's Not Easy Having a Hot Mom in Netflix's Dramedy

Starting a new school in a new town is hard enough… without all the cute guys staring at your mom.

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming dramedy Ginny & Georgia (debuting Wednesday, Feb. 24 on the streamer), and in it, we meet awkward teen Ginny (Raising Dion‘s Antonia Gentry), who resents all the attention her young and vivacious mom Georgia (Batwoman‘s Brianne Howey) receives everywhere she goes. Georgia fully embraces being a young mom, though: “We’re like the Gilmore Girls… but with bigger boobs.”

Georgia moves her family to a quaint Massachusetts town, where Ginny has to be the “new girl” at school yet again — and watch as the other students check out Georgia in the parking lot. (Her mom also tries to buy weed from one of Ginny’s fellow students, played by Happy Together‘s Felix Mallard.) And when Ginny does get a boyfriend of her own, Georgia is there to hoot and holler her encouragement. “My crush on Georgia grows every day,” a new friend of Ginny’s marvels… before quickly apologizing.

But there’s a sinister element at play here, too, with Georgia getting nervous around cops, hiding things in shoeboxes and setting fire to old photos. (What is she running from, hmmm?) “I feel like I don’t even know who my mother is,” Ginny admits… and we don’t, either.

