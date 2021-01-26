Canada's Diggstown to Air on Fox

RELATED STORIES 9 Hidden Canadian TV Gems the U.S. Should Air

9 Hidden Canadian TV Gems the U.S. Should Air CW OKs More Seasons of Coroner, Burden of Truth

Fox has retained Diggstown legal eagle Marcie Diggs to help bolster its schedule.

In keeping with a pandemic-era trend in which U.S broadcast-TV networks turn to pre-produced material to ease their reliance on more slowly (and more expensively) produced original content, Fox has acquired both seasons (12 episodes) of Diggstown, a Canadian legal drama which made its debut up north almost two years ago.

Fox previously acquired the first season of the Spectrum series L.A.’s Finest, which aired on Monday nights from September through this Jan. 4. A timetable for Diggstown‘s U.S. run has not yet been announced.

Diggstown follows Marcie Diggs (played by Vinessa Antoine of Being Erica and General Hospital), a star corporate lawyer who reconsiders her priorities after her beloved aunt commits suicide following a malicious prosecution. The team of lawyers that Marcie works with are a curious band of do-gooders, cynics and scrappers – messy souls struggling to keep personal disappointment and demons out of their practice. They work directly in the community to find justice for their diverse clients, exploring issues of racism, poverty and gender bias.

The series’ cast also includes Natasha Henstridge (The Secret Circle), C. David Johnson (Street Legal), Stacey Farber (Saving Hope), Brandon Oakes (Anne With an E), Shailene Garnett (Shadowhunters), Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp), and Dwain Murphy (Mohawk Girls).

Diggstown was renewed for Season 3 by CBC back in June, at the same time the Canadian broadcaster greenlit a fourth season of Kristin Kreuk’s Burden of Truth (which airs Stateside here on The CW).