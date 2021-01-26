Floribama Shore Returning to MTV for Season 4 in February — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Challenge Recap: The New Double Agents Make a Shoddy Move -- Plus, Who Was Eliminated... and Who Quit?

MTV will have to apologize to a few more states for this one. Floribama Shore is officially returning for a fourth season next month, but rather than sending its cast back to Florida, the reality guilty pleasure is heading west.

The new season of Floribama Shore — which welcomes back all of the original housemates, save for Kortni Gilson, whose departure during Season 3 appears to be sticking — premieres Thursday, Feb. 25 at 8/7c.

Here’s what we can expect to go down, per MTV’s official synopsis: “The new season picks up following an explosive summer in St. Pete Beach, Fl. as castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios reunite once again for their annual trip, but things look different this year. With limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group is forced to face the wounds of last summer head on. During uncertain times, the crew needs each other more than ever, but like all families, there’s always something brewing under the surface and the bonds of friendship will be tested like never before.”

Watch the trailer for Floribama Shore‘s fourth season below, then drop a comment with your hopes for all of your dysfunctional favorites.