WWE to Shutter Streaming Service, Move Content to Peacock in New Deal

Peacock has entered the ring as the newest home for World Wrestling Entertainment content.

Beginning Thursday, March 18, WWE Network will exclusively be available via NBCUniversal’s streaming service. TVLine has confirmed that the standalone WWE Network streamer, which launched in February 2014, will in turn shut down in March as the content moves to Peacock.

More than 17,000 hours of new, original and library content will roll out on Peacock, available both on demand and on a 24/7 channel. The offerings include all live pay-per-view events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam; up first is Fastlane, which will stream on Sunday, March 21.

Other content includes original programs like the Steve Austin talk show Broken Skull Sessions and the docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride, as well as in-ring shows, WWE Network archives and documentaries.

“NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA,” said Rick Cordella, Peacock’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer. “WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country. WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock’s massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond.”

WWE Network, including all pay-per-view events, will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers for $4.99 per month, or ad-free on Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month.