The Witcher: Blood Origin Prequel Casts Jodie Turner-Smith as Elite Warrior

The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast its first role.

Netflix announced on Monday that The Last Ship‘s Jodie Turner-Smith has boarded the prequel series in the role of Éile.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, the six-part Blood Origin limited series “will tell a story lost to time — the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one,” says the official synopsis.

Turner-Smith’s Éile is described as an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

In addition to her run as The Last Ship‘s badass Azima, Turner-Smith’s previous credits include Cinemax’s gone-too-soon Jett, Syfy’s Nightflyers and the acclaimed indie film Queen & Slim.

The Witcher supervising producer/writer Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner on the prequel and executive-produce alongside Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.