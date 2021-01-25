Legacies Does 'Salvatore: The Musical!' See Who's Playing Elena, Damon and More Vampire Diaries Favorites

One of The CW’s greatest love stories is being retold in song. The Feb. 4 episode of Legacies (9/8c) stages the long-awaited production of Salvatore: The Musical, with current students embodying Vampire Diaries favorites like Damon, Stefan, Elena and Caroline.

A new batch of photos finds Josie donning Elena’s signature black hair, leather jacket and Converse sneakers as she recreates the doppelganger’s first meeting with Stefan (played here by Jed) in the cemetery. Damon, meanwhile, will be played by Kaleb, while Lizzie appears to be portraying none other than Caroline Forbes.

Though this is certainly the most direct reference to the franchise’s original series, Legacies has always featured nods to both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Several characters from those shows — including Matt Donovan, Jeremy Gilbert, Freya Mikaelson and even Kai Parker — have popped up during the CW spinoff’s first two seasons.

Legacies recently returned for its third season, picking up immediately where its sophomore outing left off, with Hope and Landon in various states of unconsciousness. Both halves of the show’s it couple were vertical by the end of the hour, but with The Necromancer continuing to plot against them, they’re hardly out of the woods just yet.

Browse photos from Salvatore: The Musical — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.