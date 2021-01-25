Home Improvement Reunion: Tim Allen and Richard Karn's Assembly Required Sets Premiere Date — Watch Promo

RELATED STORIES 'Last Man Standing' Boss Breaks Down the Big 'Home Improvement' Crossover

Home Improvement costars Tim Allen and Richard Karn reunite on the set of Tool Time in the first promo for History Channel’s Assembly Required.

Premiering Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c, the 10-episode series will “spotlight the best and brightest makers from across the country, as they compete head-to-head, to create mind-blowing builds — everything from a dual all-season ice melter/leaf blower and all-in-one riding comfort mower, to a do-it-yourself jacuzzi and BBQ bicycle — which not only pushes each builder beyond their limits, but challenges their inner fixer and inventor to build it bigger, better and more powerful.”

Due to the pandemic, each episode will feature “three incredible makers who compete from their own home shops” as they “create insane builds with their bare hands.” Allen and Karn will “pop in virtually to deliver colorful commentary and oversee their work across two challenge rounds.” DIY YouTuber April Wilkerson will serve as the series’ “resident expert” and be the duo’s “go-to source on the ‘how and why’ of each build, breaking down the complexities and giving the audience a bird’s eye view of what our challengers are up against.” Watch a nostalgic teaser below:

Allen and Karn’s latest reunion comes nearly 30 years after the premiere of ABC’s Home Improvement (which debuted Sept. 17, 1991). The pair was previously reunited on Allen’s Last Man Standing, which is set to conclude its nine-season run this spring.

“They say a longtime friend is someone who responds with, ‘This is by far your worst idea ever.’ Fortunately, this was a great idea working with Richard,” Allen said in a statement. “I loved those days doing Tool Time. We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing building skills. Plus, it gives me more time to make fun of his fake beard.”

Added Karn, “Tim has always been jealous of my facial hair — mainly because when he grows his it looks a bit off — but I will say this has been one of his best ideas ever. Working alongside him has been the bright spot of this difficult year. We see eye to eye on a lot of things, but if nothing else this show has brought out the differences in our own personal design preferences and when you add in the creativity of our contestants, well, let’s just say it brings me great joy to be a part of this!”

