Demi Lovato to Star in NBC Comedy About Support Group for Food Issues

Demi Lovato is eyeing her first series-regular TV gig since her Disney Channel days.

NBC has given a put pilot commitment to Hungry, a single-camera comedy in which “friends who belong to a food issues group help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better,” TVLine has learned.

Lovato has spoken candidly about her own personal food issues, including a lifelong struggle with bulimia, in previous interviews.

In addition to starring in Hungry, Lovato is also executive-producing the Universal Television comedy alongside writer Suzanne Martin; Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner for Hazy Mills; and Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson for SB Projects.

Lovato began her small-screen career on Barney and Friends (2002–2004), before being featured on the Disney Channel short-form series As the Bell Rings (2007–2008). Disney gave Lovato her first series-regular TV role in 2009, casting her as Sonny With a Chance‘s title character, though Lovato’s abrupt departure from the series led to its cancellation in 2011. Before parting ways with the House of Mouse, Lovato starred in a number of Disney Channel original movies, including Camp Rock (2008), Princess Protection Program (2009) and Camp Rock 2 (2010).

Since then, Lovato has landed memorable recurring roles on shows like Glee, which found her playing Naya Rivera’s short-lived love interest Dani, and Will & Grace, on which she played Will’s surrogate Jenny.

