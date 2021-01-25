TVLine Items: Monk Vet Joins Big Sky, Weakest Link Renewed and More

Two new faces are stirring up trouble on Big Sky: Ted Levine (Monk) has joined the ABC drama in the series-regular role of Horst Kleinsasser, a “once-powerful man [who] has suffered a stroke and can only whisper, and knows he has to pass the ranch throne on to one of his children,” our sister site Deadline reports.

Additionally, Kyle Schmid (Six, Being Human) will recur as John Wayne Kleinsasser, who “has used his father’s illness to grab the reins of the ranch and steer it away from his brother Blake, the eldest son who turned his back on the family years ago.”

Both actors will make their debut on the drama — which returns with a new episode this Tuesday at 10/9c — later this season.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC has renewed the game show Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch, for a second season, with production beginning later this year.

* The Chicago-based WGN America cable network — onetime home to the acclaimed drama series Underground — is changing its name to NewsNation effective March 1, and in turn is expanding its weeknight news block to five hours. As previously announced, Ashleigh Banfield will close out each night’s programming with a news/talk show titled Banfield.

* Good Trouble has tapped Constance Zimmer (UnREAL) to recur during Season 3 as an intimidating defense attorney who becomes a mentor to Callie.

* The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live on Sunday, May 23 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.

* HBO Max has released a trailer for It’s a Sin, a British limited series from creator Russell T Davies (Queer as Folk), premiering on the streamer Thursday, Feb. 18:

* Apple TV+ has unveiled a trailer for The Snoopy Show, debuting Friday, Feb. 5:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?