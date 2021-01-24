Godzilla vs. Kong: Watch Legendary Monsters Collide in Fierce First Trailer, Ahead of HBO Max Premiere

RELATED STORIES Titans Season 3 Casts Barbara Gordon, Gotham City Police Commissioner

Titans Season 3 Casts Barbara Gordon, Gotham City Police Commissioner Search Party Season 4 Premiere Recap: The Hunter Becomes the Hunted

Godzilla has a rather mighty new foe to face.

Warner Bros. latest monster melee Godzilla vs. Kong released an explosive new trailer Sunday teasing the otherworldly behemoths’ epic throwdown to come. The fourth entry of Legendary’s monster universe (directed by You’re Next‘s Adam Wingard) premieres on its earlier-than-planned release date of March 26, 2021, simultaneously hitting theaters and debuting for 30 days on HBO Max, at no additional cost to subscribers.

According to its official description, “Humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Watch the trailer below to catch the first full glimpse of the beasts in action:

Godzilla vs. Kong follows 2004’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The crossover event stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (The Town) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta).

Other films that went straight to streaming this year, or were released in limited theaters alongside their streaming debut, include: Palm Springs and Happiest Season on Hulu; Mulan, Hamilton, Black Beauty and Soul on Disney+; Greyhound on Apple TV+; and The Witches and Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max.

Are you planning to watch Godzilla vs. Kong from the safety of your own couch? Hit the comments and let us know!