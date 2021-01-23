TV Ratings: The Blacklist Returns to Audience Low, Shark Tank Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Blacklist returned from a nine(!)-week break to its smallest audience ever (3.2 million total viewers), while steady in the demo with a 0.4 rating.

ABC’s Shark Tank (4 mil/0.7) was steady week-to-week, topping Friday in the demo. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere:

* Magnum P.I. (5.7 mil/0.6) led the CBS pack in the demo, while Blue Bloods (6.6 mil/0.5) as usual delivered all of Friday’s biggest audience, and with its most viewers of Season 11. MacGyver (4.9 mil/0.5) was steady.

* Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.6) was down a tenth in the demo.

* Over on The CW, Whose Line (947K/0.2) was steady, while Penn & Teller (758K/0.1) dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

