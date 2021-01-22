WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen Explains Wanda's Sudden [Spoiler] — And What It Means Moving Forward

RELATED STORIES WandaVision: How a Nonsensical Audition Led Teyonah Parris to 'Geraldine'... and Captain Marvel 2

This post contains spoilers from WandaVision’s third episode. If you haven’t already seen it, avert your eyes.

WandaVision, in its first few episodes, takes place in a whimsical sitcom world where things clearly aren’t as perfect as they seem. Delightful nods to classic shows like The Dick Van Dyke Show and Bewitched seem to camouflage a more sinister reality — remember that odd bloodstain moment with Dottie in Episode 2? And this week, it looks like the Disney+ series’ titular heroine is finally catching onto this mysterious existence.

At the end of Episode 3, Wanda’s highly accelerated pregnancy results in a lovely surprise for her and Vision: twins, named Tommy and Billy. The experience of delivering not one but two babies sparks Wanda’s memory of her own twin, Pietro, who was played in the movies by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and who died while protecting Hawkeye in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It’s the first time in the series that Wanda seems able to recall anything about her past, and according to Elizabeth Olsen, this is just the beginning.

“The experience of having just gone through real birth — like a real birth experience, because they’re real, breathing creatures that she’s given birth to [Laughs] — I believe that’s what has sparked this memory that was squashed,” Olsen tells TVLine. “She starts to really connect back in with these memories that aren’t on the surface. And we will continue to watch her discover more of those kinds of moments.”

But does Wanda want to remember? All signs point to no. Preceding the sudden childbirth, Vision pointed out a pattern of glitches in their seemingly idyllic world, up to and including their neighbor Herb unwittingly sawing through a brick wall with hedge clippers. But just as Vision began to evaluate all that eeriness, a “skip” in the video rewound us a bit, glossing over his presentation.

Similarly, when Geraldine, at episode’s end, noted that Wanda’s twin Pietro had been killed by Ultron, Wanda seemed bothered by the injection of harsh reality. A single tear traveled her cheek, before she grilled Geraldine on her true identity. Before…

Well, we didn’t see exactly what came next. But just as Vision returned inside to find Geraldine suddenly gone and Wanda unbothered/even pleased, we saw Teyonah Parris’ character tumble through some sort of digital membrane that is surrounding Westview and land in a grassy field adjacent to a military (S.W.O.R.D.?) camp erected just outside of the suburban enclave — hinting that she is, in fact (SPOILER ALERT, though the MCU announced it way back in July 2019) a grown-up Monica Rambeau, as in the daughter of Captain Marvel’s air force pilot Maria Rambeau. (With reporting by Rebecca Iannucci)

What did you think of Episode 3, titled “Now in Color”?