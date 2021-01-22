TVLine Items: America's Most Wanted Returns, NBCSN Shuts Down and More

America’s Most Wanted criminals better watch out, because a revamped version of the iconic true-crime program will debut this March on Fox.

Journalist Elizabeth Vargas takes over for John Walsh as host of the new iteration, which will utilize technologically advanced tools and the power of social media to catch criminals.

“Capturing dangerous fugitives, bringing justice to victims and finding missing children is my lifetime’s work,” Walsh said in a statement. “I am so excited to hear America’s Most Wanted is coming back, and I support its return. God bless.”

America’s Most Wanted aired for 25 seasons on Fox, until it was cancelled in 2011. Lifetime revived the show that same year, before giving it the axe in 2013.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC Sports Network will cease operations by the end of the year, with its live sporting telecasts shifting to USA Network, which will carry and/or simulcast the NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games and NASCAR races, and to streamer Peacock, our sister site Deadline reports.

* AMC has renewed Eli Roth’s History of Horror for a six-episode Season 3, airing later this year, Deadline reports.

* Robert Kirkman’s adult animated superhero series Invincible, featuring the voices of Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and J.K. Simmons (Counterpart), will premiere Friday, March 26 on Amazon Prime, with three episodes. A new installment will then debut weekly on Fridays, leading up to the finale on April 30.

* AMC Networks has acquired the six-part revenge thriller The Beast Must Die, starring Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Cush Jumbo (​The Good Fight). Premiering later this year on AMC and AMC+, the series centers on a grieving mother who infiltrates the life of the man she believes killed her son.

* The 2021 SCAD aTVfest, taking place virtually Feb. 4-6, will feature panels for A Million Little Things, Batwoman, Good Girls, Queen Sugar, Good Trouble, Woke and Superstore, among many others. Additionally, Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) will receive the Icon Award, Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) will receive the Spotlight Award, Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) will receive the Rising Star Award, Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) will receive the Vanguard Award, Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) will receive the Distinguished Performance Award, and Kenan Thompson (Kenan) will receive the Virtuoso Award. View the full lineup here.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?