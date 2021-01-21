Superman & Lois' Teen Sons Discover Clark's Secret Identity in New Trailer

RELATED STORIES Flash's Return Delayed by Supersized Superman & Lois 'Premiere Event'

Clark Kent and Lois Lane fill their anxious offspring in on a long-overdue secret in the latest trailer for The CW’s Superman & Lois, which kicks off with a full-night premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 23 (8/7c).

“When we were dreaming about having a family, it didn’t look like this, did it?” Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) asks Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) in a dramatic voiceover. “Lost jobs, teens with severe anxiety, parents gone too soon.” Right away, you can tell this isn’t Tom Welling’s your dad’s Smallville.

Lois’ father (Dylan Walsh) even taunts Clark about relocating the family back to his hometown, insisting that the “simple days” he longs for are “long gone.” Watch:

Superman & Lois‘ cast also includes Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge, Wolé Parks as The Stranger and Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfinas as Lois and Clark’s sons Jonathan and Jordan.

Fans can also expect to see Arrow‘s David Ramsey reprising the role of John Diggle, though no additional details about his return(s) are available.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the new Superman & Lois trailer, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be tuning in?