TVLine Items: NYT's Britney Spears Doc, She-Hulk Casts Friend and More

Attention, #FreeBritney advocates: The New York Times Presents‘ latest episode, “Framing Britney Spears,” will debut Friday, Feb. 5 at 10/9c, simultaneously on FX and FX on Hulu.

In the standalone documentary installment, “people close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship now reassess her career as she battles her father in court over who should control her life,” per the official synopsis.

Watch a trailer below:

* Disney+’s forthcoming She-Hulk series has added Ginger Gonzaga (I’m Dying Up Here) to its cast as the best friend of Tatiana Maslany’s titular character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Film Independent Spirit Awards will air Thursday, April 22 at 10 pm on IFC.

* Christa Miller (Cougar Town) has joined HBO Max’s Head of the Class reboot pilot — which counts Cougar Town creator Bill Lawrence among its executive producers — in the recurring role of the school’s principal, per Deadline.

* The Showtime drama pilot American Gigolo has tapped Lizzie Brocheré (Falling Water) to play “the heiress to a large, profitable sex work ring who is more than Julian (Jon Bernthal) bargained for,” Deadline reports.

* TBS has set a Tuesday, April 6 premiere date for Chad, in which SNL vet Nasim Pedrad plays a 14-year-old Persian boy as he navigates his first year of high school. Watch a teaser:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?