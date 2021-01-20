The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Production Officially Underway on Season 4

RELATED STORIES Mrs. Maisel Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Rethinking End Date Amid Pandemic: 'Things Are Different Now'

The relatively quiet streets of New York are coming alive again with the sound of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s fleet of semi-trailers and catering trucks! TVLine has confirmed that production on Season 4 of the Amazon Prime smash will get underway today, Wednesday, in the Big Apple.

In addition to titular star Rachel Brosnahan, returning series regulars include Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. Stephanie Hsu, who guest-starred in Season 3 as Mei Lin, a love interest for Zegen’s Joel, will also be back. Ditto Luke Kirby, who will continue his newly-expanded recurring role as Lenny Bruce.

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino previously teased the January production start back in October. (Shooting was initially slated to begin in Spring 2020, but the COVID pandemic obviously halted those plans.) “Costume fittings are happening [now], sets are being built like mad. All of the stuff is happening,” she told us. “We’re breaking our stories, we’re writing. And then… we’re dragging the actors in and we’re going to table read the scripts.”

Fellow EP Daniel Palladino noted that although Maisel will look and feel like the same show when it returns, COVID protocols and restrictions will necessitate one creative tweak to the series’ ambitious production. “There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do,” he explained. “Last season, our premiere had 850 extras in an airplane hangar. We cannot do that.”

UPDATE: Brosnahan took to Instagram early Wednesday to share a first look at Maisel‘s new normal on Season 4, Day 1.