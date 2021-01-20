Flash's Return Delayed by Supersized Superman & Lois 'Premiere Event'

RELATED STORIES Riverdale's KJ Apa Talks Archie's Prom Night (and Drops Big Time-Jump Hints)

Season 7 of The Flash has been told to slow down, its originally scheduled return now preempted by a supersized “premiere event” for the freshman CW series Superman & Lois.

The scheduling change was first (and near-subliminally) revealed by way of an on-screen “bug” that appeared during Batwoman‘s Season 2 premiere on Sunday night, though any official details were not quick to follow.

The Flash was originally set to return with Season 7 on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 8/7c, leading into the series premiere of Superman & Lois (starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch).

Instead, Superman & Lois will fly solo that night with a “two-hour premiere event” that pairs a 90-minute episode of the Arrowverse newcomer with a special titled “Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope.” The brand-new special will feature sneak peeks and interviews from the cast of the new series, plus special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel.

The Flash is now confirmed to launch Season 7 the following Tuesday, March 2. As well-reported, the new season will open with some version of the three episodes leftover from Season 6, which wrap up the Eva McCulloch Mirrorverse arc but were postponed by the pandemic-related shutdown in production.

