The Muppet Show Headed to Disney+: All 5 Seasons of the Jim Henson Classic Will Begin Streaming in February

RELATED STORIES Kermit Actor Fired for 'Unacceptable Conduct,' Muppets Studio Explains

Kermit Actor Fired for 'Unacceptable Conduct,' Muppets Studio Explains Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2016: Miss Piggy vs. Savannah Guthrie, Plus 13 Other Moments of Madness

It’s time to play the music. Heck, let’s light the lights, too, because The Muppet Show is finally making its streaming debut!

Disney+ announced Tuesday that all five seasons of Jim Henson’s circa-’70s classic variety series starring Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo (to name just four) will begin streaming on Friday, Feb. 19.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” said Kermit in a statement. “And as for Statler and Waldorf… I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but… here we go again.'”

Premiering in 1976, The Muppet Show ‘s 120-episode run ended in 1981. Among the showbiz luminaries that popped in during those five seasons were Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hammill.

The Walt Disney Company acquired rights to the Muppets characters in 2004.

In July, Disney+ rebooted the franchise for the umpteenth time via Muppets Now. The six-episode series — billed as “the Muppets’ first-ever unscripted series” — found Kermit and Co. engaging in improv comedy, delivering off-the-cuff gags and meeting up with celeb friends.