Snowpiercer Renewed for Season 3 at TNT, Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

RELATED STORIES Animal Kingdom to End With Season 6

Animal Kingdom to End With Season 6 Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer Teases Big Sacrifice, New Outside World Reveals

Snowpiercer won’t be running out of track anytime soon, now that TNT has renewed the dystopian drama for a third season — ahead of Season 2’s Monday, Jan. 25 premiere.

Starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, Snowpiercer debuted as the most watched new cable entertainment program of May 2020, and marked TNT’s largest premiere since The Alienist in 2018. Season 1 is now available to stream on HBO Max.

At the end of Season 1, the survivors of the revolution found themselves trying to maintain a fragile peace amongst the newly merged classes, with Layton (played by Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. But upon discovering that Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is in fact alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risked venturing outside to prevent her boss from invading Snowpiercer. While Melanie was outside, it was revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard) — the daughter she thought had died — is alive and has become Wilford’s protegee.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be an easy ride for Melanie with her daughter, where she ‘steps into a hug,’” showrunner Graeme Manson told TVLine. “For one, we’re still unclear as to the charisma and the capacity of Wilford. We have our ideas about him through Melanie and through his myth, but what kind of life has Alexandra been living [on Big Alice]? What she believes about her mother, I think, is one of the biggest questions to kick off the top of the season.”

In Season 2, a new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Want scoop on Snowpiercer, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.