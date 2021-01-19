Tyler Perry's Sistas Renewed for Season 3 at BET

Andi, Karen, Danni and Sabrina are continuing their quest for love at BET. The network has renewed Tyler Perry‘s Sistas for a third season, ahead of the drama’s midseason return on Wednesday, Jan. 27 (9/8c), TVLine has learned.

For those unfamiliar with Sistas, the series follows a group of single Black women “as they navigate their ‘complicated love life,’ careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their thirties.”

The show’s ensemble cast includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Anthony Dalton II, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett.

Along with Perry’s The Oval, Sistas was among the first scripted television shows to resume production in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Both shows’ second seasons began filming in July 2020 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Ga.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Sistas‘ good news. What are your hopes for the characters’ futures in Season 3 (and beyond)? Drop a comment with all of your thoughts below.