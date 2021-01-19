MacGyver Sneak Peek: Mac and Riley Share Some Quarantine Closeness

RELATED STORIES Five-0 Final-Season Mystery Solved!

Five-0 Final-Season Mystery Solved! Whoa, Did MacGyver Kill Off [Spoiler]?

MacGyver and Riley bond over sad news in an exclusive sneak peek from this Friday’s episode of the CBS procedural, which flashes back to the team’s experiences during quarantine.

In “Quarantine + N95 + Landline + Telescope + Social Distance,” we get a look back at the pandemic’s first stay-at-home order, during which Mac, Riley and Bozer (played by Lucas Till, Tristin Mays and Justin Hires) try to stop a crime in progress at their neighbor’s house.

In the sneak peek below, Mac is having trouble processing some COVID-related news, and kicking himself a bit for not hearing about it sooner. Riley, though, assures him that during these crazy quaran-times, no one can be expected to be their “best self.”

But does Riley have anything else she wishes to express to Mac amid their quarantined closeness, during which Mac and Desi (Levy Tran) have been socially distanced just as they’re trying to give their relationship a go? Press play below to find out.

Elsewhere in this episode, Russ’ (Henry Ian Cusick) romantic fling with a woman named Sofia (played by Holby City‘s Camilla Arfwedson) takes a more complicated turn when they wind up quarantined together.

Want scoop on MacGyver, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.