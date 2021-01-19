Fate: The Winx Saga Trailer: Teen Fairies Go to Battle in Netflix's Live-Action Remake of Popular Animated Series

RELATED STORIES Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Series Finale Shocker: WTF Was That Ending?

With less than a week until Netflix formally invites viewers to experience the magic of Alfea for themselves, the streaming giant has finally dropped the full-length trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga.

A live-action reimagining of the Italian animated series Winx Club, which has existed in various forms since 2004, Netflix’s grittier take “follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence,” according to its official synopsis.

The show’s entire six-episode first season drops on Friday, Jan. 22. Feast your eyes on the trailer below:

Fate: The Winx Saga stars Abigail Cowen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt (Normal People) as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp (A Discovery of Witches) as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane and Jacob Dudman (The Stranger) as Sam. Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Josh Cowdery (Legends), Alex Macqueen (Peaky Blinders) and Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom) also star.

Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Winx creator Iginio Straffi, Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State), and Cristiana Buzzelli and Joanne Lee from Rainbow.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Netflix’s Fate-ful trailer, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be joining Bloom & Co. in the Otherworld this Friday?