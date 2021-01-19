At Home With Amy Sedaris Not Returning for Season 4

Amy Sedaris‘ surreal variety satire will not be cooking up a fourth season, TVLine has learned exclusively from truTV.

The news comes just as Season 3 is about to land on HBO Max, on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

At Home With Amy Sedaris ran for three seasons on truTV, with its last new episode airing July 29, 2020. On the series, Sedaris played a fictional version of herself as the host of an irreverent homemaking show that was always on the verge of careening out of control. Each episode touched on a specific theme, featuring imaginative characters, how-to demonstrations, special guests and more.

Sedaris not only welcomed guest-stars like Christopher Meloni, Stephen Colbert and Susan Sarandon, but also played multiple characters herself, including regional wine lady Ronnie Vino and the scene-stealing neighbor Patty Hogg.

At Home, which was co-created by Sedaris along with her frequent collaborator and Strangers With Candy co-star Paul Dinello, earned back-to-back Emmy nominations in the Variety Sketch category as well as WGA Award nominations in the Comedy/Variety Sketch Series category.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Status Scorecard has been updated with the change.

