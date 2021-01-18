Peaky Blinders to End With Season 6 on Netflix, 'Continue in Another Form'

RELATED STORIES Virgin River's Lauren Hammersley Knows 'Everyone' Hates Charmaine, But 'There Are Two Sides to the Story'

The bads news for fans of Peaky Blinders, which streams Stateside on Netflix: the series’ upcoming sixth season will be its last. The good news: its story will somehow continue “in another form.”

Having debuted on BBC Two in September 2013 and then arrived Statesville via Netflix a year later, the British period crime drama follows a notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, led by the fierce Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost.

Hyping the show’s return to production after a pandemic-related delay, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight said on Monday in a statement, “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.

“While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form,” he added.

Knight had previously said — back in May 2018, months after the Season 4 finale aired — “My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars, so always I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It’ll take three more [seasons to get there].”

But rather than end after seven seasons, it will now wrap its run with Season 6, which might bow as late as early 2022.