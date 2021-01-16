The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 17

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 14 season premieres (including 9-1-1, Legacies and Riverdale), three series debuts (including Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot and Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Winx Club) and a myriad midseason returns (including grown-ish, NCIS and Young Sheldon).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

8 pm Batwoman Season 2 premiere (The CW)

8 pm Miss Scarlet & The Duke Stateside premiere (PBS)

9 pm Tiger docuseries finale (HBO)

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 4 premiere (Fox)

8 pm All American Season 3 premiere (The CW)

9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 premiere (Fox)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19

8 pm Finding Your Roots Season 7 premiere (PBS)

8 pm NCIS returns (CBS; two episodes)

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted returns (CBS)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

8 pm Riverdale Season 5 premiere (The CW)

8:30 pm Celebrating America Inauguration special, hosted by Tom Hanks (ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, NBC)

9 pm Nancy Drew Season 2 premiere (The CW)

10 pm C.B. Strike Season 2 (aka Lethal White) premiere (HBO)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

3 am Call My Agent! final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Gomorrah Season 3 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Looney Tunes Cartoons Part 2 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Perfect Life (aka Vida Perfecta) Stateside premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Selena + Chef Season 2 premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

8 pm grown-ish Season 3B premiere (Freeform)

8 pm Walker series premiere (The CW)

8 pm Young Sheldon returns (CBS)

8:30 pm B Positive returns (CBS)

9 pm Legacies Season 3 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Mom returns (CBS)

9:30 pm The Unicorn returns (CBS)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

3 am Blown Away Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Fate: The Winx Saga series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Losing Alice Stateside premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am Pixar Popcorn mini-shorts premiere (Disney+)

3 am The Sister Stateside premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am The White Tiger film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Blacklist returns (NBC)

11 pm Painting With John series premiere (HBO)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

8 pm Salt-N-Pepa biopic premiere (Lifetime)

10 pm The Eisen Hour series premiere (Epix)

