Ratings: Shark Tank Tops Demo While Magnum Draws the Biggest Crowd

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank dipped a bit — drawing 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating — yet it still led Friday in the demo.

With Blue Bloods in rerun mode, CBS’ Magnum P.I. copped Friday’s biggest audience (5.3 million) while dipping a tenth in the demo (tying its series low of 0.5). MacGyver (4.8 mil/0.5) similarly matched its demo low, while earning an average reader grade of “B+” with [Spoiler]’s death. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere:

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.15 mil/0.6) was steady.

NBC | Coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships’ ladies free skate averaged 2.1 mil and a 0.3.

THE CW | Whose Line did 886K and a 0.2., while Penn & Teller did 757K/0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

