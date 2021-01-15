TV Ratings: Call Me Kat Drops, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Again Dominates

RELATED STORIES Superstore's Colton Dunn Tees Up Garrett-Centric Episode Addressing Systemic Racism -- Watch Sneak Peek

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Call Me Kat this week drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, down 15 and 28 percent from its Thursday time slot debut.

Bookending the freshman sitcom, Hell’s Kitchen (2.6 mil/0.7) and Last Man Standing (2.8 mil/0.5) were both down a tick.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (7.6 mil/1.1) dipped from last week’s debut yet still dominated Thursday in both measures (with CBS again in rerun mode). The Chase (5.3 mil/0.8) was down about 20 percent from its premiere, while The Hustler (3.2 mil/0.6) slipped 20 and 15 percent.

NBC | Mr. Mayor (3.6 mil/0.5) was down 23 and 16 percent from its premiere averages, and yet Superstore (2.5 mil/0.5) returned steady after an eight-week break. SVU (3.8 mil/0.6) was down a tick.

CBS | Star Trek: Discovery drew its second-smallest broadcast audience (1.5 mil) and hit a demo low of 0.1.

THE CW | World’s Funniest Animals averaged 720K and a 0.1.

