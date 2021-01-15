Strip Down, Rise Up: Watch Trailer for Netflix's Restorative Pole Dancing Docu

RELATED STORIES Selena: The Series Sets Date for Part 2, 'An Encore You Won't Want to Miss'

Selena: The Series Sets Date for Part 2, 'An Encore You Won't Want to Miss' Kevin James Manages Motley NASCAR Crew in Netflix Comedy -- Watch Trailer

The Good Doctor‘s Sheila Kelley dabbles in a very different kind of healing as one of the central figures in Strip Down, Rise Up, Netflix’s upcoming documentary about the restorative power of pole dance.

Premiering Friday, Feb. 5, and directed by Academy Award–nominated director/producer Michèle Ohayon, the vérité-style film follows a diverse group of women of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and body types, who reclaim themselves through pole dance either as a sport, an art, or as a way of unlocking their body — in order to heal from trauma, release shame and restore self acceptance.

Shot by an all-female crew afforded rare access, Strip Down, Rise Up promises “an emotionally gratifying, visually astounding and unexpected look at the fascinating behind-the-scenes world of pole artistry and expression,” punctuated by songs by Coldplay and FKA twigs.

Watch the full trailer below.

In addition to Kelley, San Francisco Pole and Dance CEO Amy Bond and U.S. Pole Dance Federation champion Jenyne Butterfly are among the featured participants.