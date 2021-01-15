Selena: The Series Sets Date for Part 2, 'An Encore You Won't Want to Miss'

RELATED STORIES Kevin James Manages Motley NASCAR Crew in Netflix Comedy -- Watch Trailer

Kevin James Manages Motley NASCAR Crew in Netflix Comedy -- Watch Trailer Strip Down, Rise Up: Watch Trailer for Netflix's Restorative Pole Dancing Docu

Selena: The Series is gearing up for its encore.

Netflix’s VP of Latin American Originals, Francisco Ramos, announced on Friday that its biographical drama about international music sensation Selena Quintanilla-Pérez (played by Walking Dead alum Christian Serratos) will return with the second half of its run on Friday, May 14.

“When Selena Quintanilla burst onto the Tejano music scene in the ‘80s, her dream was to make music that celebrated both her Latin roots and her Mexican-American upbringing,” Ramos said in a letter to fans of the series. “She ultimately brought these two worlds together, leaving behind a timeless legacy that still resonates with generations of fans around the world.

“We had the same hopes when we released Selena: The Series in December on Netflix,” he continued. “We wanted to pay tribute to the young girl with big dreams and an even bigger voice, and honor her incredible rise from performing local gigs with her family to gracing some of the world’s biggest stages. We’re looking forward to continuing this journey when the highly anticipated conclusion of this two-part series premieres globally on May 14.”

Ramos proceeded to rattle off some Netflix-ian “ratings,” including that observation that Selena: The Series reached the Top 10 list in 23 countries — including the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru — and spent 26 consecutive days on the Top 10 list in Mexico.

The exec then teased what’s to come in Part 2, saying that as Selena learns how to handle her newfound success, “fans will get to see how [she] balances family, love, and a burgeoning career. Part 2 of Selena: The Series chronicles the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigate together as she becomes the most successful female Latin artist of all time.”

In conclusion, Ramos wrote, “We’re thrilled that so many fans both new and old have fallen in love with Selena’s powerful story and beautiful music as we prepare to unveil this next act. This is an encore you won’t want to miss.”